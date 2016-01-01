NEWS
SPORTS
OBITS
Menu
LOGIN
SUBSCRIBE
LATEST HEADLINES
Latest News
Hiker who survived 30 foot fall in Southington praises firefighters, preaches preparation
2016: The year in photos
Assisted living company celebrating 20 years in Meriden
City officials hope for continued economic progress in 2017
Connecticut could see growth in 2017, still lagging, economists say
TOWNS
MERIDEN
NORTH HAVEN
WALLINGFORD
PLAINVILLE
SOUTHINGTON
BERLIN
CHESHIRE
DURHAM & MIDDLEFIELD
STATE NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
QUICK LINKS
CLASSIFIEDS
FRONT PORCH NEWS
VIDEO &
PODCASTS
PHOTOS
SPOTTED
PHOTO GALLERIES
FROM THE PAPER
OBITUARIES
OPINION
EDITORIALS
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
STAFF COLUMNS
GUEST COLUMNS
LIFESTYLE
CELEBRATIONS
FEATURES
POLICE & COURTS
ANNOUNCEMENTS
SERVICES
SUBSCRIBER SERVICES
CONTACT US
SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVES
E-PAPERS
RECORD-JOURNAL
SOUTHINGTON CITIZEN
CHESHIRE CITIZEN
BERLIN CITIZEN
NORTH HAVEN CITIZEN
PLAINVILLE CITIZEN
TOWN TIMES
NEWS
LATEST NEWS
MERIDEN
WALLINGFORD
SOUTHINGTON
CHESHIRE
BERLIN
NORTH HAVEN
DURHAM & MIDDLEFIELD
PLAINVILLE
STATE
NATIONAL
SPORTS
LATEST SPORTS
MERIDEN SPORTS
WALLINGFORD SPORTS
SOUTHINGTON SPORTS
CHESHIRE SPORTS
BERLIN SPORTS
NORTH HAVEN SPORTS
DURHAM & MIDDLEFIELD SPORTS
PLAINVILLE SPORTS
NATIONAL SPORTS
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
OBITS
OPINION
EDITORIALS
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
STAFF COLUMNS
GUEST COLUMNS
PHOTOS
SPOTTED
PHOTO GALLERIES
FROM THE PAPER
EPAPER
RECORD-JOURNAL
SOUTHINGTON CITIZEN
CHESHIRE CITIZEN
BERLIN CITIZEN
NORTH HAVEN CITIZEN
PLAINVILLE CITIZEN
TOWN TIMES
CLASSIFIED
AUTOMOTIVE
JOBS
CT JOB SEARCH
REAL ESTATE
SERVICES
MORE
LOGIN | SUBSCRIBE
MORE NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURES
FRONT PORCH NEWS
BUSINESS
POLICE & COURT
QUICK LINKS
ANNOUNCEMENTS
CLASSIFIEDS
THROWBACK THURSDAY
VIDEO & PODCASTS
CELEBRATIONS
SERVICES
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBER SERVICES
ARCHIVES
CONTACT US
SEARCH
Close
×
LOGIN
Top Story
Wallingford Police identify two New Haven men killed during shooting after Oakdale Theatre rap concert
Latest News
Hiker who survived 30 foot fall in Southington praises firefighters, preaches preparation
2016: The year in photos
Assisted living company celebrating 20 years in Meriden
City officials hope for continued economic progress in 2017
Connecticut could see growth in 2017, still lagging, economists say
Featured
Meriden News
Archimedes screw now in place at Hanover Pond
Wallingford News
Wreaths laid for fallen veterans
Photo Galleries
Aerial views of Eversource power lines and area landmarks
Latest Sports
Meriden’s Mustapha Heron returns home with Auburn Tigers
Southington News
Student keeps charity light show alive
Spotlight
Entertainment
Talking with Jim Heath from the Reverend Horton Heat
Rivalry Week
Check out stories, video and tons of photos from the games
Trending Video
RJ Podcasts
Podcasts with Music Industry Greats
Spotted in Cheshire
Letters To The Editor
Sour grapes over Trump/Water main repair/Meriden Good Samaritan
Spotted in Meriden
Contests & Special Sections
Cutest Kids & Pets Holiday Photo Contest
And the winners are...
The BIG Find
Enter the BIG Find Contest!
On The Menu
Local flavor, all in one place
Pigskin Picks
Compete for weekly prizes!
X