- Crews extinguish equipment fire in Wallingford
- Area programs offer free tax return help
- Wallingford police: Child helped Meriden mom shoplift at Kohl’s
- Wallingford-based Edible Arrangements files suit against New Hampshire company over name
- Bread for Life debuts permanent location in Southington
- Wallingford Town Councilor interviewed in ‘Citizen Mike’
- Bill proposed by Meriden senator would defund mileage tax study
- Bowlers strike at animal cruelty in Wallingford
- Former Sodexo executive hired as Meriden human resources director
