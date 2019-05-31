Man leaves sanctuary at Meriden church after almost 600 days 

MERIDEN — A West Hartford man left a local church where he lived in sanctuary for almost 600 days to avoid deportation. A crowd of supporters cheered as he took his first steps outside the church Friday afternoon.

Sujitno Sajuti has been living at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Paddock Ave., with his wife Dahlia, for 598 days, according to a statement from church officials. Sajuti took sanctuary at the church on Oct. 9, 2017, after a threat of deportation by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement agents.

“Air is the most important in my life to be healthy. In my point of view, be positive,” Sajuti said on Friday before stepping outside.

Last Friday, ICE “granted Sajuti deferred action, based on his demonstrated eligibility for a U Visa, a type of relief for survivors of certain crimes,” church officials said. The legal team at the Legal Assistance Immigrant Rights Clinic filed the visa application on his behalf last February. ICE assured Sajuti that it has ceased its enforcement actions against him. Attorney Diana Blank. with the New Haven Legal Association, said Sajuti was given a letter on Thursday confirming he could safely leave the church.

“This is what justice looks like, this is what resistance looks like, this is what solidarity looks like,” said the Rev. Jan Carlsson-Bull, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Church.

Sajuti arrived in the U.S. in 1981 on a student visa and a Fulbright fellowship and studied at Columbia University. He went back to Indonesia in 1984, and came back to the United States in 1989 on a J visa to continue his studies. In 1995 he was assaulted during an armed robbery, according to a statement from Blank.

“I have spent the past weeks in sanctuary observing the holy month of Ramadan, isolated and unable to join with others in prayer,” said Sajuti in a statement. “I have reflected on the first two parts of Ramadan, which are times for mercy and forgiveness. It is fitting that during this third and final stage of Ramadan, salvation from Hell, I am leaving my long period of confinement and am finally free to rejoin my community.”

‘Never give up’

Sajuti was detained by ICE in 2011 and remained in custody for two months. He had been on a stay of removal since 2012 that was renewed from 2012 to 2016. In July 2017 his application for a stay of removal was denied.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, denounced the notion that “a man who spent decades in this country causing nobody any harm, doing nothing wrong, committing no violations of law would be deported.

“And so the triumph today is really a lesson from Sajuti and his family. Never give up, never back down, never give up because the fight is worth it,” said Blumenthal, speaking at a press conference outside the church.

Church members were also present to express their support. Dalia Fuleihan, a fellow with the New Haven Legal Assistance Association, was at the event with three summer interns.

“In my view it’s one example of how broken and cruel the immigration system is in this country and how dehumanizing it is to immigrants,” Fuleihan said.

Sajuti will return to his West Hartford home. He has plans to have an ankle bracelet removed at an ICE office on Monday.

lsellew@record-journal.com

203-317-2225

Twitter: @LaurenSellewRJ