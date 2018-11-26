Woman dies after altercation in Connecticut nursing home

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A 76-year-old woman has died after police say she was choked during an altercation inside a Connecticut nursing home.

Prosecutors are expected to upgrade charges against 81-year-old John Jensen, who was arrested Saturday at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill in Waterbury.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was driven to Saint Mary's Hospital. The Republican-American reports she died on Sunday.

Jensen, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bond, currently faces an attempted murder charge in connection to the case.

Authorities say Jensen and the woman were "familiar" with each other, but did not disclose their relationship.

Police did not say whether either was a resident of the facility.